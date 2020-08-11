Omeros up 51% on COVID-19-related ARDS results

Seattle-based biotech Omeros Corporation (Nasdaq: OMER) has reported the results of a compassionate-use study evaluating narsoplimab in COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
All six patients in the study, who required mechanical ventilation prior to treatment, recovered, survived and were discharged from the hospital.
The study was initiated in response to a request from treating physicians at the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, Italy.
