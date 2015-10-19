Oncodesign pursues expansion strategy in North America

French biotech firm Oncodesign (Euronext Paris: ALONC) has announced the creation of a sales and marketing subsidiary based in Cambridge, Oncodesign Biotechnology, near Boston, USA, and the establishment of a joint venture, Synergie MTL, with Mispro Biotech Service, to develop a research facility in Montreal, Canada.

This research facility will increase Oncodesign’s capacity for its experimentation business and puts it in a position to respond more effectively to the needs of its customers in North America by performing their preclinical pharmacology research directly on site, the company said.