Oncodesign pursues expansion strategy in North America

French biotech firm Oncodesign (Euronext Paris: ALONC) has announced the creation of a sales and marketing subsidiary based in Cambridge, Oncodesign Biotechnology, near Boston, USA, and the establishment of a joint venture, Synergie MTL, with Mispro Biotech Service, to develop a research facility in Montreal, Canada.
This research facility will increase Oncodesign’s capacity for its experimentation business and puts it in a position to respond more effectively to the needs of its customers in North America by performing their preclinical pharmacology research directly on site, the company said.
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