Oncoheroes acquires pediatric cancer rights to dovitinib and stenoparib from Allarity

Privately-held Oncoheroes Biosciences is to acquire certain development rights to Allarity Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: ALLR) candidates dovitinib, a pan-targeted kinase inhibitor (pan-TKI), and stenoparib, a PARP inhibitor.
Under the terms of the licensing agreements, Spain-based Oncoheroes acquires global, exclusive rights to fund and conduct further clinical development of both drugs in pediatric cancers.
"Oncoheroes is a leader in advancing new therapeutics to help address historically underserved, rare childhood cancers, and an ideal partner for Allarity in the pediatric cancer market"Stenoparib is in Phase II development for ovarian cancer while dovitinib has been submitted for New Drug Application review by the US Food and Drug Administration for the third-line treatment of renal cell carcinoma.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze