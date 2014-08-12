Oncothyreon acquires Alpine Biosciences

US biotech firm Oncothyreon (Nasdaq: ONTY) says that it has acquired Alpine Biosciences, of Seattle, Washington, a privately held biotechnology company.
Alpine is developing protocells, a nanoparticle platform technology designed to enable the targeted delivery of multiple therapeutic agents, including nucleic acids, proteins, peptides and small molecules. Oncothyreon intends to utilize the protocell technology to develop new product candidates for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases, either on its own or with partners.
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