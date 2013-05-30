Oncothyreon and Array collaborate on anti-HER2 compound ARRY-380

US biotech firms Oncothyreon (Nasdaq: ONTY) and Array BioPharma (Nasdaq: ARRY) plan to collaborate on the development and commercialization of ARRY-380, an orally active, reversible and selective small-molecule HER2 inhibitor. Array previously completed a Phase I clinical trial of ARRY-380 in patients with heavily pre-treated metastatic breast cancer which demonstrated that the compound was well tolerated and had anti-tumor activity.

Oncothyreon has agreed to pay Array an upfront fee of $10 million upon initiation of the collaboration. Under the terms of the deal, Oncothyreon will fund and conduct the clinical development of ARRY-380 through a defined set of combination proof-of-concept trials in patients with metastatic breast cancer, including patients with brain metastases.