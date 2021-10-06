Only slight difference for Delta on effectiveness of Comirnaty

New research conducted by Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and published in The Lancet shows effectiveness of the firm’s coronavirus jab waning over time, although not due to the Delta variant of the virus.

In the study, researchers drew from the electronic health records of more than 3.4 million people aged 12 and over in California, USA.

The mRNA-based Comirnaty vaccine, developed together with Germany's BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), was shown to maintain a high level of effectiveness against hospitalization after six months, for all age groups.