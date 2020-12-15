Ono acquires global rights to Chordia's lymphoma candidate

Japanese firms Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) and Chordia Therapeutics have agreed a licensing deal on CTX-177, the latter company’s MALT1 inhibitor and its related compounds.
Under the terms of the agreement, Ono will have exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize CTX-177 and its related compounds.
Ono will pay to Chordia 800 million yen ($7.7 million) as an upfront payment and 2.5 billion yen at the time of starting a Phase I clinical study, as one of the pre-defined development milestones.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze