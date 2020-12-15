Ono acquires global rights to Chordia's lymphoma candidate

Japanese firms Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) and Chordia Therapeutics have agreed a licensing deal on CTX-177, the latter company’s MALT1 inhibitor and its related compounds.

Under the terms of the agreement, Ono will have exclusive global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize CTX-177 and its related compounds.

Ono will pay to Chordia 800 million yen ($7.7 million) as an upfront payment and 2.5 billion yen at the time of starting a Phase I clinical study, as one of the pre-defined development milestones.