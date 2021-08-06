Monday 12 January 2026

Ono enters AI research collaboration with Healx

Biotechnology
6 August 2021
healx_large

Japanese drug major Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has entered into a research collaboration agreement with Cambridge, UK-based Healx Limited, an artificial intelligence (AI)-driven biopharmaceutical company, on Healx’ unique AI technology to jointly discover and develop novel, efficacious treatment drugs for diseases with unmet medical needs.

Under the accord, Healx will use Healnet, the core of Healx’ AI drug discovery platform, to identify potential indications for Ono’s proprietary assets. Ono will select diseases from Healx’ therapeutic recommendations and conduct verification studies on Ono’s compound assets for selected diseases. Ono retains exclusive rights to develop and commercialize compounds for the indications selected through this collaboration worldwide, and in return, will pay Healx an undisclosed research fee during the collaboration period, as well as development and sales milestones.

“We extremely appreciate Healx‘ AI technology, Healnet, for discovering new therapies that meet unmet medical needs in rare diseases,” said Toichi Takino, a member of the board, senior executive officer and executive director, discovery and research, adding: "By combining the profiling data of new drug candidates and Healx' AI technology, we expect to increase efficiency of finding clinical indications with high prediction accuracy and identifying new drug candidates."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
CytoReason and Pfizer ink $110 million AI deal
20 September 2022
Biotechnology
Ovid to license gaboxadol to Healx
8 February 2022
Pharmaceutical
Ono enters AI collaboration with Iktos
30 March 2022
Biotechnology
Novavax AI approach to COVID-influenza vaccine design pays off
18 May 2023




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze