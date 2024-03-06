Ono Pharma continues busy licensing streak, gaining rights to NEX-I’s NXI-101

Marking a fourth deal this year, Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) today announced that it has entered into a license agreement with pre-clinical stage Korean biotechnology NEX-I for NXI-101.
NXI-101 is a first-in-class antibody drug candidate targeting ONCOKINE-1, which is a cancer immunotherapy-resistant factor discovered by NEX-I through its proprietary target screening platform “ONCOKINE platform”. It has a potential to be a novel antibody drug with an efficacy against multiple cancer types including cancer immunotherapy-resistant cancer.
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