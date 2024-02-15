Thursday 18 June 2026

Ono Pharma inks deals with Numab to develop multi-specific antibody NM49

Biotechnology
15 February 2024
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Announcing a second licensing deal within two days, Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) yesterday revealed that it has entered into an option and collaboration agreement with Swiss biotech Numab Therapeutics to develop and commercialize a novel multi-specific macrophage engager, NM49, in the oncology area that has been generated and developed by Numab.

Ono will have an exclusive option right to develop and commercialize NM49 worldwide. Numab will retain an opt-in right to develop and commercialize NM49 jointly with Ono in the United States. In return, Ono will make an undisclosed upfront payment to Numab upon execution of this agreement. Upon exercise of the option right, Ono will make milestone payments based on development and commercialization progresses, as well as tiered royalties based on net sales. During this option period, Numab will be responsible for the research and development of NM49 and Ono will cover the related expenses.

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