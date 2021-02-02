Sunday 11 January 2026

Ono Pharma inks oncology deal with Ribon Therapeutics

Biotechnology
2 February 2021
ono-big

Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has entered into a license agreement with US clinical-stage oncology company Ribon Therapeutics for RBN-2397, Ribon’s PARP7 (Poly ADP-ribose polymerase 7) inhibitor in Phase I clinical development for the treatment of cancer.

RBN-2397 has the potential to become a new anti-cancer drug that could not only directly suppress tumor growth but also enhance the immune response to cancer cells by inhibiting PARP7, a molecule which plays a key role in cancer survival.

“This agreement enables us to strategically expand our program in support of Ribon’s mission to bring therapeutics targeting stress support pathways for the treatment of cancer to as many appropriate patients as possible,” said Victoria Richon, president and chief executive of Ribon Therapeutics. “We believe that RBN-2397 could serve as a meaningful intervention for the treatment of tumors with PARP7 expression, which has been shown to play a key role in cancer survival. We look forward to working with Ono, a global leader in immuno-oncology, to unlock the potential of RBN-2397 for patients in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and ASEAN countries,” she noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Ribon Therapeutics secures $65 million financing
14 July 2021
Biotechnology
Ono acquires global rights to Chordia's lymphoma candidate
15 December 2020
Biotechnology
Ono Pharma continues busy licensing streak, gaining rights to NEX-I’s NXI-101
6 March 2024
Biotechnology
Ribon Therapeutics inks pre-clinical CD38 program deal with Boehringer
30 November 2022




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze