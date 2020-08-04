Ono reports positive Phase III data for Opdivo combo

Japan's Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has reported positive top-line results from a Phase III study testing Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with bevacizumab and chemo.
Developed by Roche (ROG: SIX) and sold under the brand name Avastin, bevacizumab is an anti-VEGF medication used to treat a number of types of cancer.
Ono is comparing the drug with placebo plus bevacizumab and chemotherapy in chemotherapy-naive patients with stage IIIB/IV or recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) unsuitable for radical radiation.
