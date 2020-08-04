Sunday 11 January 2026

Ono reports positive Phase III data for Opdivo combo

Biotechnology
4 August 2020
opdivo__bristol-myers_large-1-

Japan's Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has reported positive top-line results from a Phase III study testing Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with bevacizumab and chemo.

Developed by Roche (ROG: SIX) and sold under the brand name Avastin, bevacizumab is an anti-VEGF medication used to treat a number of types of cancer.

Ono is comparing the drug with placebo plus bevacizumab and chemotherapy in chemotherapy-naive patients with stage IIIB/IV or recurrent non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) unsuitable for radical radiation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA nod for Opdivo in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma
11 June 2020
Biotechnology
Opdivo plus Yervoy given concomitantly with chemo showed improved survival in NSCLC
14 May 2020
Biotechnology
Opdivo plus Yervoy garners Phase III win in rare cancer
20 April 2020
Biotechnology
Opdivo set to be leader in gastric and gastro-oesophageal cancer
14 August 2020


Company News Directory



More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze