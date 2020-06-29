Ono's Ongentys approved in Parkinson's

Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) has received a manufacturing and marketing approval of Ongentys (opicapone) Tablets 25mg, a catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitor (COMTi), in its home country.

The approval is for the improvement of the end-of-dose motor fluctuations, or wearing-off phenomenon, in Parkinson's disease, in combination with levodopa–carbidopa or levodopa– benserazide hydrochloride.

This approval is mainly based on the results of a multi-center, placebo controlled, randomized, double-blind, parallel group study and an open-label, uncontrolled, long-term extension study conducted in Japan in patients with Parkinson's disease with wearing-off phenomenon which is treated with levodopa and a DOPA decarboxylase inhibitor.