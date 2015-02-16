Ono signs deal with Dako for Opdivo companion diagnostic test

Japanese pharma company Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) and Danish diagnostic provider Dako have signed a new partnership to develop a potential diagnostic test specifically for use with Ono’s Opdivo (nivolumab) in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

This test is being investigated for its diagnostic utility to determine which patients are most likely to respond to Opdivo. The agreement reflects the increased demand for personalized medicine as a way to improve patient care and better manage health care costs by targeting treatment to the individuals most likely to benefit from it.

Jacob Thaysen, president of Agilent's Diagnostics and Genomics Group, said: “We are pleased to be chosen as Ono’s partner for the development of a companion diagnostic test for this promising drug. Today's announcement follows several other collaborative agreements in the companion diagnostics area by Agilent's Dako business.”