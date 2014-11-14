Onxeo receives $25M milestone payment from Spectrum on Beleodaq

Onxeo (Euronext Paris: ONXEO), created by a merger between French company BioAlliance Pharma, and Danish biopharmaceutical company Topotarget, confirmed receipt of $25 million related to the approval of Beleodaq (belinostat) by the US Food and Drug Administration from its US partner Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: SPPI).
Early July 2014, Beleodaq was granted conditional marketing authorization for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) under the FDA's accelerated approval program (The Pharma Letter July 4). Related to that, Onxeo US partner Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has paid the $25 million milestone as planned by contract.
Beleodaq already generating sales
