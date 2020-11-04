Sunday 11 January 2026

Opdivo and Keytruda will drive growth of gastric and gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma market

Biotechnology
4 November 2020
The gastric and gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma (G/GEJAC) market will grow from $1.6 billion in 2019 to $3.9 billion in 2029 across the eight major markets at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3, says GlobalData.

This growth will be driven by the anticipated label expansions of Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) and Merck & Co's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab), the arrival of novel HER-2 targeting agents and the emergence of new biomarker-driven therapies, according to the report, called Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma – Epidemiology Forecast to 2029.

Outcomes remain below the expectation

Companies featured in this story

