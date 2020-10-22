Sunday 11 January 2026

Opdivo and Yervoy combo uptake in oncology at risk, says analyst

Biotechnology
22 October 2020
US pharma major Bristol Myers Squibb’s (NYSE: BMY) blockbuster combination of Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) is facing increasing scrutiny in various oncology indications as to whether the financial burden and clinical toxicity added by Yervoy is worth it.

According to data and analytics company GlobalData, clinical trials with Opdivo monotherapy outnumber the trials with Opdivo and Yervoy combination.

GlobalData has identified that, out of 782 ongoing clinical trials in oncology that have listed Opdivo, Yervoy, or the combination as a primary intervention, Opdivo monotherapy represents the majority. Specifically, 61% of trials include Opdivo monotherapy, 31% of trials the combination, and only 8% include Yervoy monotherapy. Interestingly, only 20% of these trials are industry-sponsored.

