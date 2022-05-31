Monday 12 January 2026

Opdivo combo regimens take on Keytruda in first-line setting

Biotechnology
31 May 2022
bristol-myers-squibb_large

Two new approvals for Opdivo (nivolumab)-based regimens in esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) will bring meaningful competition for the leading checkpoint blocker, Keytruda (pembrolizumab).

While Merck & Co’s (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda has been approved since early 2021 as a first-line treatment for people with advanced ESCC, doctors may prefer one of the new Opdivo-based options for some people, particularly patients that are ineligible for chemotherapy.

As well as an Opdivo-chemo combo, Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) has gained US Food and Drug Administration approval for a dual therapy with its other checkpoint blocker, Yervoy (ipilimumab).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Two key approvals in strong first quarter for Bristol Myers Squibb
29 April 2022
Biotechnology
Positive results for Bristol Myers Squibb in fourth quarter
4 February 2022
Biotechnology
Bristol Myers Squibb dips, despite 3rd-qtr beating expectations
28 October 2021
Biotechnology
Phase III Keytruda trial misses endpoint in head and neck cancer
21 July 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze