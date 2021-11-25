Opdivo wins Japanese approval in two further indications

Japanese drugmaker Ono Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4528) and its partner Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) have announced the approval for the use of Opdivo (nivolumab) in two new indications in Japan.

The anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody has been approved as a first-line treatment of unresectable advanced or recurrent gastric cancer in combination with chemotherapy, and as an adjuvant treatment of esophageal cancer.

This carries on the march of Opdivo in Japan, where it has become an important treatment option across multiple cancers since the approval for the treatment of melanoma in July 2014.