Opus Genetics appoints Jennifer Hunt as CDO

Gene therapy company Opus Genetics, which is developing treatments for inherited retinal diseases, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Hunt as chief development officer.

Ms Hunt brings over 25 years of drug development experience to Opus, with specific expertise in global clinical operations, product development and program management in biologics, small molecules, gene editing and gene therapy.

Ms Hunt will lead clinical development and regulatory affairs, responsible for progressing and expanding Opus’ AAV-based gene therapy pipeline which currently includes pre-clinical candidates OPGx-001, OPGx-002 and OPGx-003 to address forms of Leber congenital amaurosis (LCA) due to mutations of LCA5, RDH12 and NMNAT1 genes, respectively.