Oral formulation set to take market share in acromegaly

28 July 2020
Oral peptide specialist Chiasma (Nasdaq: CHMA) has announced positive data from the Phase III CHIASMA OPTIMAL open-label extension (OLE) study of Mycapssa (octreotide).

Shares in the East Coast, USA-based firm were up 9% ahead of the opening bell in New York on Tuesday.

In late June, the firm won US approval for Mycapssa in acromegaly, a rare and chronic disease normally treated by an injectable somatostatin analog (SSA).

