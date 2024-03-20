Orchard outlines US launch plans for Lenmeldy, with WAC of $4.25 million

Following the US Food and Drug Administration approval last Friday of its Lenmeldy (atidarsagene autotemcel), Orchard Therapeutics today announced launch plans for the gene therapy.

The drug is for the treatment of children with pre-symptomatic late infantile (PSLI), pre-symptomatic early juvenile, (PSEJ), or early symptomatic early juvenile (ESEJ) - collectively referred to as early-onset - metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD).