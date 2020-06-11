Orgenesis targets faster antibody development in a crisis

A new “BioShield Program” has been launched by Orgenesis (Nasdaq: ORGS), aimed at accelerating the discovery of antibodies to combat viral infections like COVID-19.
The Maryland, USA-based cell and gene specialist wants to mitigate the spread of such viruses and raise preparedness in the fight against emerging outbreaks.
The firm plans to leverage its POCare anti-viral technologies as part of the program, including the exploration of alternative and breakthrough processes.
