Ori raises $100 million for cell and gene therapy manufacturing platform

18 January 2022
ori_biotech_large

Cell and gene therapy (CGT) manufacturing technology company Ori Biotech has secured more than $100 million in an oversubscribed Series B funding round.

The London and New Jersey-based company’s investment round was led by Novalis LifeSciences, with Puhua Capital and Chimera Abu Dhabi coming in as new investors.

Existing investors from the $30 million Series A round in 2020, including Amadeus Capital Partners, Delin Ventures, Northpond Ventures and Octopus Ventures, have continued to support the company with additional funding.

