Orionis in drug discovery tie-up with MD Anderson

Orionis Biosciences, a privately-held genome-scale drug discovery company, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Therapeutics Discovery division, have announced the launch of a research collaboration.

Project Helios is designed to unlock new drug development opportunities through genome-scale mapping of drug-target interactions.

"A fundamental step toward new approaches in drug discovery that will enlighten our understanding of the dark proteome"By combining Orionis’ high-throughput drug discovery technologies with the Therapeutics Discovery division’s expertise in small-molecule therapies and translational biology, Project Helios aims to create an unparalleled collection of drug-target interaction data to enable rational drug discovery, optimization and repurposing.