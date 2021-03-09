Sunday 11 January 2026

Orionis in drug discovery tie-up with MD Anderson

Biotechnology
9 March 2021
orionis_biosciences_large-1-

Orionis Biosciences, a privately-held genome-scale drug discovery company, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center’s Therapeutics Discovery division, have announced the launch of a research collaboration.

Project Helios is designed to unlock new drug development opportunities through genome-scale mapping of drug-target interactions.

"A fundamental step toward new approaches in drug discovery that will enlighten our understanding of the dark proteome"By combining Orionis’ high-throughput drug discovery technologies with the Therapeutics Discovery division’s expertise in small-molecule therapies and translational biology, Project Helios aims to create an unparalleled collection of drug-target interaction data to enable rational drug discovery, optimization and repurposing.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Orion to refocus its R&D on cancer and pain
24 March 2022
Biotechnology
Mirati and MD Anderson link up on KRAS inhibitors for solid tumors
10 February 2021
Biotechnology
Early stage research collab for Sanofi and MD Anderson
14 July 2020
Biotechnology
MD Anderson and Hummingbird link up in I-O
12 July 2021




Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze