Orphan designation for Momenta Pharma’s necuparanib in pancreatic cancer

USA-based Momenta Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MNTA) says that its novel oncology candidate, necuparanib (formerly M402), has received orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
"We are pleased to receive orphan drug designation for necuparanib, which highlights the great need for new medications for patients suffering from pancreatic cancer," said Jim Roach, chief medical officer of Momenta, adding: "We are encouraged by the progress of the program to date, and in the next several months, we anticipate completing Part A of our ongoing Phase I/II study of necuparanib in combination with Abraxane and gemcitabine. We look forward to sharing the results from Part A and advancing the product into the Phase II part of the study in the second half of 2014."
Planned development program
