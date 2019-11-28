OSE and HalioDx to work together on I-O biomarkers

Nantes, France-based biotech OSE Immunotherapeutics (Euronext: OSE) has agreed a deal with immuno-oncology diagnostic firm HalioDx, to conduct a translational investigation of immune biomarkers.

The collaboration will help support ongoing development of the neoepitope combination Tedopi, formerly known as OSE-2101, in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Tedopi is currently being evaluated in the Phase III Atalante 1 trial in advanced NSCLC.