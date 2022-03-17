Monday 12 January 2026

OSE Immunotherapeutics updates on anti-COVID-19 vaccine

Biotechnology
17 March 2022
ose-big

France-based biotech OSE Immunotherapeutics’ (Euronext: OSE) shares closed up more than 5% at 7.54 euros yesterday, after it announced positive analysis of the long-term immune T cell responses of CoVepiT, its prophylactic vaccine candidate against COVID-19, with positive immunological results obtained at six months on T cell memory response in the vaccinated subjects. In parallel, the resolution of local indurations related to T cell mechanism of action and the good safety profile were confirmed.

This durability and longevity of the T cell memory response at six months come in addition to the initial immune T cell results achieved at Week 6 as primary endpoint for all subjects of the clinical trial. This long term positive immune response is of strong interest as more multispecific memory T cells are expected to be efficient for immunecompromized patients in case of any new emerging coronavirus or variants of concern.

Dominique Costantini chief executive of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: "It was important for OSE Immunotherapeutics to validate the concept and paradigm that long-term immunity against coronavirus could be achieved in human with its T-cell vaccine platform inducing durable memory T lymphocytes, with additional properties as T cells resident in the lung already described in preclinical studies. For immunocompromised patients, it is established that they are more exposed to COVID-19 hospitalizations. New treatments like monoclonal antibodies or anti-viral treatments are available for immunocompromized patients. Additional booster shots of registered vaccines are also recommended for this fragile population with a poor antibody response. Given the new therapeutics and multiple boosters recommended in these patients, additional clinical development of CoVepiT is difficult under the current circumstances."

