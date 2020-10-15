Otsuka considers guadecitabine program after new failure

Japanese drugmaker Otsuka (TYO: 4578) and its member company Astex Pharmaceuticals have announced top-line results of the ASTRAL-2 and ASTRAL-3 clinical studies.
These trials evaluated the efficacy and safety of guadecitabine (SGI-110) in adults with previously-treated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) (ASTRAL-2), and with previously-treated myelodysplastic syndromes or chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (MDS/CMML) (ASTRAL-3), respectively.
Neither study met the primary endpoint of statistically-significant improvement in overall survival (OS) compared with the control arm of physicians’ choice of alternative therapy. Evaluation of the studies’ prospective subgroups and secondary endpoints is ongoing.
