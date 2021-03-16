Sunday 11 January 2026

Otsuka partners with atai unit on alternative ketamine-based treatments for depression

Biotechnology
16 March 2021
atai_life_sciences_large

Perception Neuroscience, a platform company of German biotech atai Life Sciences and Japan’s Otsuka (TYO: 4578) have signed a collaboration and licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of Perception’s lead molecule, PCN-101 (arketamine) in Japan as a potential treatment for mood disorders such as major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Outside of Japan, Perception is developing PCN-101 for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression. Atai acquired a majority stake in Perception in 2019.

PCN-101 is a formulation of R-ketamine, a single isomer of ketamine that belongs to a new generation of glutamate receptor modulators, being developed as a rapid acting antidepressant (RAAD). In non-clinical depression models it possessed more durable and potent effects than S-ketamine, and potentially a more favorable safety and tolerability profile. A Phase I, single ascending dose study has been completed for PCN-101 and a Phase II proof-of-concept study in TRD is planned to be initiated by Perception in the first half of 2021.

