Outlook is positive with new chief executive at the helm

New Jersey, USA-based Outlook Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OTLK) has appointed C Russell Trenary III as president and chief executive.

Current CEO Lawrence Kenyon will continue as chief financial officer and as a member of the board of directors.

Outlook is working to develop an ophthalmic formulation of Roche (ROG: SIX) and Genentech’s Avastin (bevacizumab), for use in retinal indications.