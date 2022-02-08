Outlook Therapeutics brings in Joel Prieve ahead of anticipated ophthalmic bevacizumab launch

New Jersey-based Outlook Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OTLK), a biopharma company working to develop and launch the first approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab for use in retinal indications, has announced the appointment of Joel Prieve (pictured above) as senior vice president, commercial operations.
Jeff Evanson, chief commercial officer at Outlook, said the company was “thrilled” to add Mr Prieve to the executive leadership team.
“We believe his background and expertise in commercialization and specialty biopharmaceutical distribution will be invaluable as we continue advancing our pre-launch commercial planning in anticipation of potential approval for ONS-5010 ophthalmic bevacizumab,” Mr Evanson said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze