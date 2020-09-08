Over-the-counter nasal spray could block COVID-19

Austrian respiratory and ophthalmology specialist Marinomed Biotech has submitted for approval for its nasal spray Carragelose in a first group of European Union countries.
The nasal spray is the first product from the Carragelose platform to be submitted for approval as an over-the-counter medicinal product.
Containing the decongestant xylometazoline, the spray aims to treat viral infections of the respiratory tract and reduce the swelling of the mucous membranes of the nose and throat, which enables free breathing through the nose.
