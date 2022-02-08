Ovid to license gaboxadol to Healx

US neurological diseases specialist Ovid Therapeutics (Nasdaq: OVID) and AI-powered drug discovery company Healx have announced a strategic partnership.
Healx has secured from Ovid an exclusive option to license rights to develop and commercialize gaboxadol. Under the agreement, the UK firm will investigate the compound as part of a potential combination therapy for Fragile X syndrome, as well as a treatment for other indications.
Gaboxadol has previously been tested as a monotherapy for Fragile X syndrome in a Phase IIa study by Ovid. Healx will now seek to find an optimal treatment for the condition by combining it with other compounds, including HLX-0201, that have been identified by the company’s proprietary AI platform, Healnet.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze