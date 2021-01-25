Monday 12 January 2026

Oxford-AZ and Sinovac's vaccines authorized for emergency use in Brazil

Biotechnology
25 January 2021
brazil-big

At the end of the 1st Extraordinary Public Meeting of the Collegiate Board, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency (Anvisa) authorized the emergency use of two vaccines against COVID-19: Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) AZD1222, and China-based Sinovac Biotech (Nasdaq: SVA)-developed CoronaVac.

This is a historic day for Anvisa and also for Brazil, marking the beginning of vaccination in the country, said Fiocruz.

The emergency request submitted by Fiocruz refers to the 2 million ready-made vaccines that will be imported from the Serum Institute of India, one of the centers trained by AstraZeneca to produce the vaccine in India. The vaccines arrived at Fiocruz on January 21 and were delivered to Ministry of Health on January 22, after going through quality and safety checks, in addition to labeling, with labeling of the boxes with information in Portuguese
The authorization of the emergency use reflects the seriousness of the work that has been done by the institution. Fiocruz has carried out all possible actions in its sphere of competence so that these vaccines reach their destination as soon as possible", highlights the president of the Fiocruz Foundation, Nísia Trindade Lima.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
Three doses of CoronaVac well prevent the worst outcomes during HK Omicron wave
23 March 2022
Biotechnology
Fiocruz and Sinovac announce cooperation in vaccine R&D
17 June 2024
Biotechnology
CoronaVac shows moderate efficacy in Phase III studies
8 February 2021
Pharmaceutical
Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine gets WHO validation
2 June 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze