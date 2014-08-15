Friday 9 January 2026

Oxford BioMedica appoints former Aeterna Zentaris senior vice president Paul Blake as chief development officer

Biotechnology
15 August 2014
paul-blake

British gene and cell therapy company Oxford BioMedica (LSE: OXB) has appointed Paul Blake as chief development officer. He is currently a non-executive director of the company, but from September 1 will assume responsibility for the clinical development of Oxford BioMedica’s pipeline.

A senior pharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years’ experience, Dr Blake joined the board in January 2010. From 2006 to 2014 he was senior vice president and chief medical officer of Aeterna Zentaris, a global biopharma company focused on oncology and endocrine therapies. He has also been senior vice president and medical director of clinical research and development at SmithKline Beecham Pharmaceuticals (now GSK), and prior to that, he worked for ICI Pharmaceuticals (later AstraZeneca) and GD Searle.

He is a graduate of the Royal Free Hospital School of Medicine at the University of London, and is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians.

