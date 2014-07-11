Oxford BioTherapeutics appoints Eugen Leo as head of clinical development

UK-based biotech company Oxford BioTherapeutics, focusing on antibody-drug conjugates in the treatment of cancer, has announced the appointment of Eugen Leo as head of clinical development.
Dr Leo has substantial clinical development experience of targeted and first-in-class molecules, as well as translational research experience. He will be responsible for progressing Oxford BioTherapeutics’ pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates into development.
He joins the company from Micromet where he was instrumental in developing the company’s bi-specific T-cell engager antibody platform to clinical proof-of-concept. This received Breakthrough Therapy designation by the USA Food & Drug Administration this July. He also holds adjunct professorship for experimental oncology at the department of hematology and medical oncology at Heidelberg University, Germany.
