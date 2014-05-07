Oxford BioTherapeutics uses Amgen’s Xenomouse antibodies for breast cancer

UK biotech company Oxford BioTherapeutics has obtained the exclusive global rights to USA-based Amgen’s (Nasdaq: AMGN) Xenomouse antibodies to ImmunoGen’s (Nasdaq: IMGN) maytansinoid ADC technology for an undisclosed target.
The rights were granted under the existing strategic collaboration between Oxford BioTherapeutics and Amgen. Oxford BioTherapeutics intends to use the antibodies and ADC technology to develop a novel ADC targeting a protein in HER2-negative breast cancer, initially focusing on triple negative breast cancer, and other cancers, where the target is expressed. The target was identified using the company’s OGAP discovery technology.
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