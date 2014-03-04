Oxford Gene Technology acquires Cytocell to expand genomics offering

Genetic research company Oxford Gene Technology has acquired Cambridge-based Cytocell, a leading provider of DNA technology for the detection of gene rearrangements related to inherited genetic disease and cancer. No financial details are being disclosed.
The acquisition will expand OGT’s genomic medicine offering as Cytocell’s portfolio of Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH) probes complements OGT’s CytoSure cytogenetics array and next generation sequencing products. It also provides entry into the large and growing market for FISH products which is currently estimated to be worth $295 million, growing at 19% per annum.
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