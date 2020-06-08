Oxford Biomedica gets ready for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing

Cell and gene therapy specialist Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) has inked a new five-year collaboration deal with the not-for-profit Vaccines Manufacturing and Innovation Centre (VMIC).

The VMIC, which was established to provide the UK’s first strategic vaccine development and advanced manufacturing capability, is also based in Oxford, UK.

Both organizations are members of an Oxford University manufacturing consortium focussed on scaling-up the GMP manufacture AstraZeneca’s (LSE: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222.