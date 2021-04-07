Oxford pauses pediatric trial of AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists at The University of Oxford have paused a UK-based pediatric trial testing Vaxzevria (formerly dubbed AZD1222), the group’s AstraZeneca-partnered (LSE: AZN) coronavirus vaccine.

The decision was made in the context of uncertainty over a possible connection with a rare form of blood clot, known as cerebral sinus vein thrombosis (CSVT).

Authorities, including the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization, have said the benefits continue to outweigh any possible risk, and the vaccine should continue to be used.