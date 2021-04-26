Oxford scientists detail real-world impact of coronavirus vaccination

Large-scale research undertaken by the University of Oxford, published as two pre-prints, shows a significant fall in COVID-19 infections after a single vaccine dose.
Over the coming months, data from the studies could also be critical in helping public health authorities understand how much of an antibody response, over what time period, will offer long-term protection from the disease.
Conducted in collaboration with the UK’s Office of National Statistics (ONS) and the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), scientists looked at the impact of a single dose of either Vaxzevria, from AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN), or Comirnaty, from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX).
