OXiGENE leaps on increased survival results for Zybrestat

Shares of US biotech firm OXiGENE (Nasdaq: OXGN) rocketed 88.8% to $4.59 after the company announced positive results from a randomized Phase II clinical trial evaluating Roche’s Avastin (bevacizumab) with or without its own Zybrestat (fosbretabulin; CA4P) to treat patients with recurrent ovarian cancer.

The study, known as Gynecologic Oncology Group protocol 186I, met its primary endpoint of a statistically-significant increase in progression-free survival (p-value less than 0.05; hazard ratio 0.685) for the combination as compared to bevacizumab alone.