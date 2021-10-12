Pacira picks up Flexion for $430 million plus CVR based on milestones

US company Pacira Biosciences (Nasdaq: PCRX) claims that its acquisition of Flexion Therapeutics (Nasdaq: FLXN) has further strengthened its leadership position in non-opioid pain management.
Shares in Flexion closed 59% higher on Monday following the announcement of the deal, while those in Pacira ended the day up by 6%.
"This combination with Pacira offers Flexion stakeholders excellent prospects for value creation"The acquisition is for $8.50 per share, or $430 million in total, and includes a contingent value right (CVR) worth up to $8 per share in cash, which is linked to sales targets for Zilretta (triamcinolone acetonide) and US approval of FX201 and FX301.
