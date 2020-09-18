Padcev data validates progress to US approval

Co-development partners Astellas Pharma (TYO: 4503) and Seattle Genetics (Nasdaq: SGEN) have announced that a Phase III trial of Padcev (enfortumab vedotin-ejfv) met its primary endpoint of overall survival compared to chemotherapy.

The global EV-301 trial compared Padcev to chemotherapy in adult patients with locally-advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who were previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy and a PD-1/L1 inhibitor.

Reduced risk of death