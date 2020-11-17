Pandemic deals blow to former Celgene shareholders

The US medicines regulator has said a submission from Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) for lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel) will be delayed.

The firm has submitted the investigational therapy for marketing approval, as an option for people with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma, in the third-line setting.

The US Food and Drug Administration now says its review will not be completed by the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of November 16, 2020, and no new action date has been provided.