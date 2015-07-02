Panther Biotech in deal to buy Alchemia Oncology

USA-based Panther Biotechnology (OTC PINK: PBYA) has entered into an agreement to acquire Alchemia Oncology Pty Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Australian biotech firm Alchemia Limited (ASX: ACL).

Under the disclosed terms of the agreement, Panther and Alchemia have executed an agreement to complete the transaction within 120 days. Panther Biotechnology will acquire 100% of the Alchemia Oncology, assume certain liabilities and continue to develop the broad range of clinical drug candidates as targeted chemotherapeutics. The closing of the transaction is predicated on the successful listing of Panther Securities on Nasdaq.