Paris-based Biocitech reports strong 2014 growth

France-based biotech cluster Biocitech has said the arrival of seven new companies last year led to a 25% increase in on-site residents. The overall revenue for the complex’s residents grew by 21%, from 51.3 million euros ($55.5 million) in 2013 to 62 million euros in 2014.
Some companies, such as Actolis, Adebiotech, Metabolium, Pharma Biot’Expert and PrimaDiag, saw revenue boosts ranging from 50% to nearly 300%. Other residents maintained a steady level of revenue and made large investments in research and development, said Biocitech. The revenue boost for Biocitech residents is largely due to a 12% increase in external clients, with the number of client contracts increasing by 80%. Other figures, such as staff numbers, preclinical and clinical studies, the number of contracts signed and the number of partnerships between residents and foreign companies, have remained stable.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze