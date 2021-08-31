Monday 12 January 2026

Partial trial hit keeps show on the road for novel Alzheimer's antibody

Biotechnology
31 August 2021
biotech_lab_big

Shares in AC Immune (Nasdaq: ACIU) were up 33% at $9.26 by midday on Tuesday, after the firm announced encouraging results from a Phase II trial of its Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate.

The firm is working with Roche’s (ROG: SIX) US subsidiary Genentech on development of semorinemab, an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the tau protein.

Genentech, which has been conducting the Phase II LAURIET study, revealed the trial met one of its co-primary endpoints, showing a statistically-significant reduction in cognitive decline from baseline by 43.6%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
AC Immune's Alzheimer's vaccine generates potent anti-pTau Antibody response
12 February 2021
Biotechnology
AC Immune and Roche rocked by Alzheimer's failure
23 September 2020
Biotechnology
Next-gen Alzheimer's treatment holds significant potential
21 October 2021
Biotechnology
Cortexyme sinks on negative Phase II/III GAIN trial data in Alzheimer's
27 October 2021


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze