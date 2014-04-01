Friday 9 January 2026

Paul Sekhri joins Sanofi as Senior Vice President

Biotechnology
1 April 2014
Paul Sekhri has joined French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) as Senior Vice President, Integrated Care effective today. He will lead the creation of innovative solutions and business models to meet patient needs beyond medicines. Mr Sekhri (pictured) will report to Pascale Witz, Executive Vice-President, Global Divisions & Strategic Development. Mr Sekhri previously led Global Business Development and was Chief Strategy Officer at Teva.

Mr Sekhri has more than 25 years of operational experience in the life sciences industry, including business development, business strategy, general management, drug development, and commercial strategy. He has been a Director on more than sixteen private and public company Boards, and a member of the Board of Directors of KAI Pharmaceuticals, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Macrogenics, PatientSafe Solutions, Tandem Diabetes and IMS Health.

Mr Sekhri is a member of the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research (OICR) Commercialization Advisory Committee, the Industry Advisory Board of the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and served as a Member of the Board of Trustees of Carnegie Hall from 2008-2011, where he is an active member of their Patrons Council.

